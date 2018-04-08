Indians' Yan Gomes: Hits two-run homer Sunday

Gomes went 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Royals.

Gomes entered Sunday's game having gone 2-for-17 (.118) over five outings this season, with one of those hits being a home run. Cleveland's bats were quiet for much of the game, as the team combined to record just four hits. However, Gomes managed to pick up his third hit of the year in the bottom of the ninth inning, as he hit a two-run walkoff home run. Although he's shown some power early this season, Gomes is expected to continue sharing time behind the dish with Roberto Perez.