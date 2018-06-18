Indians' Yan Gomes: Knocks in three

Gomes went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Twins.

Gomes came through with a clutch three RBI double in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie, which would ultimately be enough to get his team the win. He sits with 11 doubles on the season, to go with nine homers and 24 RBI through 50 games as Cleveland's primary backstop.