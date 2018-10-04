Indians' Yan Gomes: 'No restrictions' for ALDS

Manager Terry Francona said that Gomes will start Game 1 of the ALDS versus Houston on Friday and will not have any restrictions in his throwing hand after requiring a two stitches in his right thumb last weekend, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Fortunately for Gomes, the stitches weren't placed in a spot that will impact his throwing or hitting. The backstop was able to throw to the bases during a workout session in Houston and didn't appear to have any issues, so consider him ready to go for this series.