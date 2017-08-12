Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Not starting Saturday

Gomes is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomes has started three of the last four games, so he'll get a routine day off Saturday. The 30-year-old backstop has found a bit of a power surge since the All-Star break, hitting .228 with two home runs and 12 RBI. Roberto Perez takes over behind the plate in his absence.

