Indians' Yan Gomes: Notches three hits vs. Toronto

Gomes went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Gomes handed his team a one-run lead in the sixth inning, but the Blue Jays would rally in the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings. The 31-year-old backstop has posted a .260/.307/.430 batting line with a .738 OPS through 100 games this season.

