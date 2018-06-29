Indians' Yan Gomes: On bench Friday
Gomes is out of the lineup against Oakland on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gomes will take a seat for the second straight game after starting six of the previous seven contests behind the plate. In his place, Roberto Perez will get another start and catch Trevor Bauer in the series opener. Expect to see Gomes back in the lineup for Saturday's tilt.
