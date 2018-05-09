Indians' Yan Gomes: On bench Wednesday
Gomes is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Roberto Perez will catch Carlos Carrasco during the second of a two-game set in Milwaukee after Gomes started the past two contests. Over 24 appearances this year, Gomes is hitting .244/.323/.430 with four home runs and eight RBI, to go along with a career-high 35.4 percent strikeout rate.
