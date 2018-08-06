Indians' Yan Gomes: Out again Monday

Gomes (hamstring) is not in the lineup Monday against the Twins.

Gomes is set to miss a third straight game while he continues to battle hamstring tendinitis. There has been no word on a possible trip to the disabled list at this point, so he should continue to be considered day-to-day. Roberto Perez will pick up another start behind the dish in his stead, hitting eighth.

