Indians' Yan Gomes: Pops ninth homer Friday

Gomes went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

His ninth-inning solo blast didn't affect the outcome, but it did give Gomes nine homers on the year, including three in his last six games. The catcher has a strong .303/.378/.697 slash line through 10 contests in June and should continue to see the majority of playing time for Cleveland behind the plate.