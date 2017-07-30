Indians' Yan Gomes: Receives day off

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It'll just be a routine day off for Gomes after he started the first two games of the series behind the plate, going 2-for-8 with three RBI. Roberto Perez will handle catching duties Sunday.

