Indians' Yan Gomes: Records three hits Sunday

Gomes went 3-for-5 and drove in a run Sunday as the Indians defeated the Orioles 7-3.

Although Gomes has started the majority of Cleveland's games behind the dish, it's not uncommon for him to share time with Roberto Perez. Despite this, he's been effective when in the lineup and has hit .261 with three home runs. However, that batting average may not be sustainable, as he's struck out in 34 percent of his plate appearances.