Indians' Yan Gomes: Records three hits Sunday
Gomes went 3-for-5 and drove in a run Sunday as the Indians defeated the Orioles 7-3.
Although Gomes has started the majority of Cleveland's games behind the dish, it's not uncommon for him to share time with Roberto Perez. Despite this, he's been effective when in the lineup and has hit .261 with three home runs. However, that batting average may not be sustainable, as he's struck out in 34 percent of his plate appearances.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...