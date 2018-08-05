Indians' Yan Gomes: Remains out with hamstring injury

Gomes (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Gomes was diagnosed with hamstring tendinitis after he was removed from Friday's series opener and will miss his second straight game due to the issue. The Indians are labeling the injury as a day-to-day concern for the backstop, but he'll probably need to demonstrate some progress in his recovery prior to Monday's game against the Twins in order to avoid a trip to the disabled list. Roberto Perez will handle the catching duties Sunday.