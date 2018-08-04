Indians' Yan Gomes: Removed from game as precaution

Gomes was lifted from Friday's game due to discomfort in his right knee, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians elected to pull Gomes from the matchup as a precaution after he felt posterior right knee discomfort. The issue doesn't appear to be too serious, although he'll likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's contest. If Gomes is unable to go, look for Roberto Perez to draw the start behind the dish.