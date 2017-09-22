Indians' Yan Gomes: Sitting out Friday
Gomes is out of the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Friday will mark the fourth time over the last five games that Gomes has been withheld from the starting lineup. Since the start of September, Gomes has appeared in just 10 of Cleveland's 20 games. Roberto Perez will draw another start behind the dish as Gomes returns to the bench.
More News
-
Indians' Yan Gomes: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Yan Gomes: Rests for series finale•
-
Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Indians' Yan Gomes: Sitting for second straight game Monday•
-
Indians' Yan Gomes: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Indians' Yan Gomes: Hits bench for first game of doubleheader•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...