Indians' Yan Gomes: Sitting out Friday

Gomes is out of the lineup Friday against the Mariners.

Friday will mark the fourth time over the last five games that Gomes has been withheld from the starting lineup. Since the start of September, Gomes has appeared in just 10 of Cleveland's 20 games. Roberto Perez will draw another start behind the dish as Gomes returns to the bench.

