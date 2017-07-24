Indians' Yan Gomes: Sitting out Monday

Gomes is out of the lineup Monday against the Reds.

Gomes will retreat to the bench following two straight turns behind the dish, allowing Roberto Perez to draw the start at catcher. In six appearances since the All-Star break, Gomes has gone 4-for-21 with a home run and two RBI.

