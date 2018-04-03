Indians' Yan Gomes: Sitting out Tuesday

Gomes is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Gomes is expected to regularly share time behind the dish with Roberto Perez, so it's not terribly surprising that he'll have the day off after starting Monday's game. Gomes has started three games this season, over which he's gone 2-for-9 (.222) with three walks and five strikeouts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories