Indians' Yan Gomes: Situated on bench Thursday

Gomes is out of the lineup versus the Red Sox on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes will receive a standard breather after starting the first three games of this series, during which he's gone 5-for-12 with one home run and two RBI. Roberto Perez will catch Adam Plutko in the matinee.

