Indians' Yan Gomes: Stationed on bench Friday

Gomes is out of the lineup Friday against Baltimore.

Gomes will remain on the bench for the second straight game as Roberto Perez will handle the catching duties for the series opener. Over the course of 11 games this season, Gomes is hitting .216/.293/.405 with two home runs, five RBI and a 36.6% K%.

