Indians' Yan Gomes: Sustains thumb injuries, but X-rays negative

The catcher was removed from Saturday's game after Alex Gordon's backswing hit his hand during its backswing while Gomes while trying to throw out Adalberto Mondesi trying to steal a base. He was replaced by Roberto Perez, who might have to crouch Sunday if the Indians decide to rest Gomes, who's day-to-day as of this news and probably is best saved for the postseason. The veteran wound up getting stitches to address the injury but is expected to have them removed in a few days, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.