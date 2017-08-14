Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Monday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Gomes has just one hit across his last 11 at-bats, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting three of the last four games behind the dish. Roberto Perez will serve as the backstop in his stead, batting ninth.

