Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Thursday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Gomes is hitless over his last 11 at-bats, so he'll get the day off to gather himself after starting three of the past four games at backstop. In his place, Roberto Perez will take over behind the dish, batting eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast