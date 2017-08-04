Indians' Yan Gomes: Tallies 30th RBI with two-run double

Gomes went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, pumping his season's RBI total to 30, in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The catcher's wall-smacking hit was his 14th two-bagger of the season, giving him the third-most doubles among AL backstops. Although the 30-year-old is hitting just .224, Gomes has come through in the clutch for Cleveland this year, earning more than half of his RBI total in two-out situations. He'll fall short of expectations in many categories, but Gomes remains a solid catcher under many formats.