Indians' Yan Gomes: Three-hit game with home run

Gomes went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Gomes hit a two-run home run -- his 15th of the year -- off reliever Heath Hembree and later slashed his 24th double off Hector Velazquez. Gomes is hitting .326 with three homers and six RBI in his last 12 games and has secured a hit in six straight games. Overall the backstop is slashing .266/.313/.445 with 46 RBI and 50 runs in 107 games this year.