Indians' Yan Gomes: Will catch Sunday
Gomes (arm) will bat second and catch for the Indians in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gomes was only sidelined the past two days with the sore arm, so it appears his absence was largely precautionary. The veteran is slated to split duties behind the plate with Roberto Perez this season.
