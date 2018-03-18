Indians' Yan Gomes: Will catch Sunday

Gomes (arm) will bat second and catch for the Indians in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gomes was only sidelined the past two days with the sore arm, so it appears his absence was largely precautionary. The veteran is slated to split duties behind the plate with Roberto Perez this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories