Indians' Yan Gomes: Will share time again in 2018

Gomes is competing with Roberto Perez for the starting catching job, though manager Terry Francona noted both catchers are expected to see their fair share of playing time in 2018, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. "(It's like) when we play Kansas City, (Salvador Perez) catches a lot, and then you see (Drew) Butera catch the odd game here or there," the manager said. "We're never going to be like that. Our guys are too close together where we need them to play more than that, so they will."

That said, Francona didn't say the two would split time evenly. Depending on who wins the starting gig in spring, it sounds like the playing time could shake out similar to last year; Gomes, who entered the season as the starter, appeared in 105 games, while Perez, the backup, appeared in 73 contests. The two were pretty similar defensively in 2017, with Gomes throwing out 42 percent of attempted base stealers compared to Perez's 43 percent mark. Gomes did hold the slight offensive advantage, however, as he hit .232 with 14 homers in 383 plate appearances last season while Perez finished the year with a .209 average and eight homers in 248 trips to the plate. Gomes will look to retain his starting role with a strong spring, though his fantasy value could take a slight hit if Perez emerges as the team's No. 1 option behind the dish.