Indians' Yandy Diaz: Battling ankle injury
Diaz is sidelined with a minor ankle injury at Triple-A Columbus, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Indians' manager Terry Francona remarked on Diaz's status prior to the club's game Saturday, but didn't specify the exact nature of his injury, besides deeming it as minor. Diaz hasn't played since April 30 due to this issue. Expect the third baseman to return to action at some point next week.
