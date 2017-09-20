Indians' Yandy Diaz: Gets breather Wednesday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
It's a well deserved breather for Diaz, who has started 16 straight games for the Tribe, slashing .294/.379/.333 with a pair of stolen bases and a 7:6 K:BB over that stretch. Giovanny Urshela will start this one at the hot corner, batting ninth.
