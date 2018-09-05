Diaz went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three runs, two RBI, one walk and one strikeout Tuesday against the Royals.

This was Diaz's first home run in 245 MLB plate appearances. He is now slashing .333/.364/.476 in 66 plate appearances this season. Diaz has started three of the last four games at designated hitter, but with rosters expanded and Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing activation, that playing time pattern is not guaranteed to continue. Diaz has proven for several years in the upper levels that he can hit for average and get on base at a high clip, but he needs to tap into noteworthy power to profile down the defensive spectrum.