Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Diaz was expected to serve a utility role for the Indians this season, and while he may still do so, that won't happen right away. Diaz has little left to prove at the Triple-A level; he's hit .331/.419/.455 in 184 games at Triple-A over his career. In 49 games with Cleveland last year, he hit .263/.352/.327 with no home runs. He hits the ball hard but far too often on the ground (59 percent groundball rate last year), limiting his power potential. Still, it's a profile that's good enough to work in a utility role, so Diaz should be back with the team at some point this season.