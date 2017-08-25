Indians' Yandy Diaz: Raps three extra-base hits Thursday
Diaz went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, four runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 13-6 win over the Red Sox.
Diaz failed to pick up a hit in either of the first two games since getting recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, but broke out in a big way here. While he needed a home run in his last at-bat to hit for the cycle, Diaz settled for a deep double. Diaz's line coming into the game was .186/.256/.200, but this performance raised it all the way to .230/.301/.297.
