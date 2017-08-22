Indians' Yandy Diaz: Recalled from Triple-A
Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Carlos Santana is currently dealing with back spasms, so Diaz could see the occasional start in the short term, but he is likely up primarily to offer depth off the bench. Diaz has one of the best approaches in the minors, but has never been able to offer enough power to realistically profile as an everyday player at a corner spot. Still, that approach and his excellent hit tool might be enough for him to get some looks over the final six weeks. He has a .350/.454/.460 slash line with five home runs in 85 games at Triple-A this year and recently turned 26.
