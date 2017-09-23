Indians' Yandy Diaz: Seeing drop in playing time
Diaz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Diaz started regularly at third base for most of the month, but he will open on the bench Saturday for the fourth day in a row while Giovanny Urshela gets another start at third base.
