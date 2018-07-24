Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

A sabermetric darling thanks to his unique approach (63:63 K:BB in 353 plate appearance at Triple-A), Diaz's run with the big-league club will be cut short, despite going 7-for-14 in four games. It's unclear when he will return to the majors, but at the very least he figures to receive a September callup.

