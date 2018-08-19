Diaz will serve as the Indians' designated hitter and bat fourth Sunday against the Orioles.

Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 11 in a corresponding move for Edwin Encarnacion's (biceps) placement on the disabled list and has effectively assumed Encarnacion's spot as the Indians' primary DH. The 26-year-old, who has gone 5-for-13 with three RBI since his promotion, will draw his third consecutive start Sunday.