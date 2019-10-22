Jace Peterson: Becomes free agent
Peterson officially elected free agency Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Peterson offers the ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots, but his career .228/.314/.330 (76 wRC+) batting line means he'll be best suited for a bench role if he ends up resurfacing in the majors in 2019. The fact that the 108-loss Orioles outrighted him off the 40-man roster in early September suggests that Peterson is unlikely to garner anything more than a minor-league deal in free agency.
