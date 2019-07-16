Peterson was released by the Orioles on Tuesday, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.

Peterson was hitting .309 with nine homers, 44 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 86 games this season with Triple-A Norfolk, though he's failed to find consistent success in the big leagues throughout his career. He owns a career .228/.318/.330 slash line with 18 homers and 126 RBI in 479 major-league contests.