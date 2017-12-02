The Braves declined to tender Peterson a contract for 2018, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Peterson has shown good patience at the plate over the years with a double-digit walk rate, but he does little else, offensively. He's still just 27 years old, but Peterson looks very much like a career utility type/fringe major leaguer.

