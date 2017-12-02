Jace Peterson: Non-tendered by Braves
The Braves declined to tender Peterson a contract for 2018, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Peterson has shown good patience at the plate over the years with a double-digit walk rate, but he does little else, offensively. He's still just 27 years old, but Peterson looks very much like a career utility type/fringe major leaguer.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...