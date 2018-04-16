Jace Peterson: To become free agent
Peterson chose to become a free agent after clearing waivers Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Peterson has elected free agency after appearing in just two games for the Yankees this season. He went 3-for-9 with a walk in two games.
