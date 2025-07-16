Jack O'Loughlin: Enters free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Loughlin opted out of his minor-league contract with Colorado on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
O'Loughlin has spent all season with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he turned in a 6.91 ERA and 2.11 WHIP across 41.2 innings. Based on his poor resume, the 25-year-old's next opportunity will almost certainly be as minor-league depth.
