Robson signed a contract Monday with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League.
The 25-year-old outfielder looked like he might have had a chance at making his MLB debut this season after posting a .750 OPS at Triple-A Toledo in 2019, but the Tigers opted not to include him in their 60-man roster pool ahead of summer camp after he sustained a concussion during spring training. Now that he's apparently recovered from the head injury, Robson will cross the Pacific Ocean to continue his career abroad.
More News
-
Tigers' Jacob Robson: Suffers concussion Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jacob Robson: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Tigers' Jacob Robson: Available Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jacob Robson: Injury classified as sore hip•
-
Tigers' Jacob Robson: Shut down with leg strain•
-
Tigers' Jacob Robson: Back-to-back three-hit outings•