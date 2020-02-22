Play

Robson suffered a concussion Saturday after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Robson was present for the Tigers' first spring game Saturday, but he was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout and was diagnosed with a concussion. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but Robson will likely be sidelined for at least several days as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories