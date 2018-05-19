Betancourt (elbow) was released by the Brewers on Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Betancourt had yet to pitch this season due to undergoing surgery in December after sustaining a gunshot wound in his left arm in Venezuela. It remains unclear if the 22-year-old was nearing a potential return, but he must now hope to latch on elsewhere, assuming he is able to play this season.