Javier Betancourt: Released by Brewers
Betancourt (elbow) was released by the Brewers on Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Betancourt had yet to pitch this season due to undergoing surgery in December after sustaining a gunshot wound in his left arm in Venezuela. It remains unclear if the 22-year-old was nearing a potential return, but he must now hope to latch on elsewhere, assuming he is able to play this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Javier Betancourt: Could miss beginning of season•
-
Brewers' Javier Betancourt: Suffers gunshot wound in altercation•
-
Brewers' Javier Betancourt: Back in action at Double-A•
-
Brewers' Javier Betancourt: Leaves with apparent head injury•
-
Brewers' Javier Betancourt: Hitting well with new team•
-
Brewers' Javier Betancourt: Traded to Brewers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart