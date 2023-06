Singleton elected free agency after clearing waivers Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Singleton will seek out an opportunity in a new organization after he was recently moved off the Brewers' 40-man roster following a two-week stint with the big club. In his first MLB action since the 2015 campaign, the 31-year-old first baseman/designated hitter slashed .103/.188/.138 with 11 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances.