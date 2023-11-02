Soler has informed the Marlins that he will opt out of the final year of his contract on Thursday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler played out two seasons of his three-year contract, but he was set for a relatively low salary of $9 million in 2024. He hit 36 home runs and maintained a .853 OPS across 580 plate appearances in 2023, so there should be plenty of interest in him from teams around the league.