Jose Abreu: Tendered qualifying offer

Abreu was given a qualifying offer by the White Sox on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Abreu's decision on whether or not to accept the one-year, $17.8 million deal will be tougher than most players who were given the offer Monday, given that the market for a long-term deal for a first baseman heading into his age-33 season may not be too lucrative. The White Sox are now due to receive draft-pick compensation should Abreu sign elsewhere.