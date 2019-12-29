Chargois has signed with the Rakuten Eagles of Japan's Pacific League Sunday, just a day after he was released by the LA Dodgers, Jim Allen of jballen.com reports.

Chargois was released by the Dodgers on Saturday after spending just two seasons with the ballclub. The right-hander appeared in 21 games for the Dodgers this past season, accumulating 21.1 innings while racking up a 6.33 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP out of the bullpen. Even with those numbers, Chargois is expected to be placed in the closing role upon his arrival to the Eagles in Japan.