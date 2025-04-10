The White Sox released Carela (elbow) on Thursday.

Carela has made just seven career starts above the High-A level, but the White Sox recognized enough potential in the 23-year-old right-hander to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this winter and add him to the 40-man roster. Unfortunately for Carela, he suffered an elbow injury in spring training and required Tommy John surgery, which will likely keep him out of action until around the middle of the 2026 season. Given his lengthy recovery timeline, the White Sox seemingly deemed Carela an expendable piece and released him to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Omar Narvaez, whose contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham in a corresponding move.