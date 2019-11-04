Play

Calhoun will become a free agent after the Angels declined his option Monday.

Calhoun bounced back from a poor 2018 campaign to hit .232/.325/.467 with a career-high 33 homers, though that evidently wasn't enough for the Angels to keep him around for $14 million. He'll receive a $1 million buyout as he looks for a new home heading into his age-32 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories