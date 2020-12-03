site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kyle-farmer-non-tendered-by-reds | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Kyle Farmer: Non-tendered by Reds
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 2, 2020
at
8:15 pm ET 1 min read
Farmer was non-tendered by the Reds on Wednesday.
A jack of all trades but master of none, Farmer saw time at five different positions last year for Cincinnati, but he logged a wRC+ under 77 for the fourth straight season. He will attempt to catch on elsewhere as a super utility player.
More News
30M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read