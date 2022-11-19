site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Luis Torrens: Non-tendered by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
The Mariners declined to tender Torrens a contract for 2023, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
With that, Torrens is now a free agent. He took a sizable step backward at the plate last season, with his OPS falling nearly 150 points to .581.
